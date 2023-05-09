Profound Medical (PRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.00 million.

Profound Medical Stock Up 2.2 %

PRN stock opened at C$18.26 on Tuesday. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The stock has a market cap of C$385.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.81.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

