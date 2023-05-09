ProFrac (ACDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect ProFrac to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProFrac Price Performance

Shares of ACDC opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71. ProFrac has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $27.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Transactions at ProFrac

About ProFrac

In other ProFrac news, Director Gerald W. Haddock acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $62,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at $492,316.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Johnathan Ladd Wilks acquired 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,358.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company's stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

