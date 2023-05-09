ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives $7.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.96.

PBSFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.80 ($9.67) to €11.00 ($12.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

PBSFY opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

