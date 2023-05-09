Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $108.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.58. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

