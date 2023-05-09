Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 152.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Moderna by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,081,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,488,000 after purchasing an additional 57,256 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at $372,136,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock valued at $74,429,732. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $131.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.93. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

