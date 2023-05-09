Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 5,028 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 2.53% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVOL. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVOL opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $27.69.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.