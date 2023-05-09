Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 7,389 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

