Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,233 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FTEC opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average of $103.43. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.