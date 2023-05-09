Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $940,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $22,188,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,261,015.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $940,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,188,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,185 shares of company stock worth $11,029,881 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.2 %

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.07. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Recommended Stories

