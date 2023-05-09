Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Qtum has a total market cap of $273.72 million and $31.46 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00009423 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,853.82 or 0.06678856 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00055435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00037620 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019197 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,649,644 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

