QUASA Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $360.46 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018438 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,664.96 or 0.99998150 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0016943 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $360.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

