QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives $123.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.83.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
QuidelOrtho Stock Down 0.4 %
QuidelOrtho stock opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.29.
Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
About QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
