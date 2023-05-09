QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives $123.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.29.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.50 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

