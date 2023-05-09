QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Trading Down 3%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 30,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

QuoteMedia Trading Down 3.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

