Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $62.94 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $62.94 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00031920 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009038 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 409,751,566,603 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

