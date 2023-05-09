Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 800.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Range Resources by 43.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. 741,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,721,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.