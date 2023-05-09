Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.44.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

