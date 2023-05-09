Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $187-$189 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.73 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.83-$0.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPD. DA Davidson began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.88.

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.25. 4,360,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,257. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 30.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rapid7 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

