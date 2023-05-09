Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.24 and last traded at $44.40. 607,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,090,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Rapid7 from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. Analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,816 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after purchasing an additional 246,214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $75,991,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

