Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,810,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $123,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

