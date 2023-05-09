Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,671 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $165,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,316,000 after purchasing an additional 525,069 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,885,000 after purchasing an additional 502,558 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.8% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 808,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,479,000 after purchasing an additional 356,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 90.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 708,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,069,000 after purchasing an additional 336,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $205.69 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.