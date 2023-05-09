Raymond James & Associates Purchases 26,943 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,943 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $140,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Etfidea LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $386.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.75. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $391.60. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

