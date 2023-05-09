Raymond James & Associates Sells 271,857 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,460,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271,857 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of U.S. Bancorp worth $150,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after acquiring an additional 210,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,038,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,797,000 after acquiring an additional 496,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 60,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,688 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

