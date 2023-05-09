Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,925 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $97,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $210.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

