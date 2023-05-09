Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,492 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Visa worth $299,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Visa Price Performance

V traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $232.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,334. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.45 and a 200-day moving average of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $435.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

