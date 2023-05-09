Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 30,328 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $140,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,579,000 after purchasing an additional 162,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,935,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,811,000 after purchasing an additional 220,930 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWD traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.31. 391,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,031. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

