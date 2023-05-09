Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,336,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Union Pacific worth $276,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 4,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 26,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.62. The company had a trading volume of 661,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,814. The firm has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.