Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $110.22 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 759,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,183 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $110,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.45. The stock had a trading volume of 255,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,488. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.33. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

