Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $355.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $355,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.00. The stock had a trading volume of 866,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,336. The stock has a market cap of $281.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

