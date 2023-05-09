Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,649 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $126,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% during the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,637,000 after buying an additional 58,470 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.48. 1,140,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

