Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Home Depot worth $502,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HD traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $288.31. 890,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.20 and a 200-day moving average of $306.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.