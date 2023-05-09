Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 888

888 reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $850.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $754.53. 111,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $791.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $757.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737. Insiders own 8.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

