Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $895.00 Price Target at SVB Securities

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Securities from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on REGN. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $883.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $850.21.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of REGN opened at $752.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $791.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $757.69.
Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $212,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,923,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
