Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $895.00 Price Target at SVB Securities

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Securities from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on REGN. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $883.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $850.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of REGN opened at $752.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $791.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $757.69.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $212,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,923,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

