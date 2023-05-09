Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter.
Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance
RLMD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.44. 31,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $103.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.16. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $38.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 113.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 596.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Relmada Therapeutics
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.
