Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NOV (NOV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NOV (NYSE: NOV):

5/1/2023 – NOV had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00.

5/1/2023 – NOV had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $20.00.

4/28/2023 – NOV had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $28.00.

4/18/2023 – NOV had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00.

4/5/2023 – NOV had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – NOV had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $29.00 to $26.00.

3/16/2023 – NOV is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NOV Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at NOV

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,810,000 after buying an additional 349,025 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,173,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $776,544,000 after buying an additional 1,072,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NOV by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,440,000 after buying an additional 298,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NOV by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after buying an additional 3,843,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

