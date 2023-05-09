Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.29

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.29 and last traded at $73.28, with a volume of 677880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.