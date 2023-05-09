Reviewing Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) & Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Freight Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Freight Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,887.28%. Freight Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 981.08%. Given Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cerberus Cyber Sentinel is more favorable than Freight Technologies.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Freight Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -72.56% -47.15% -35.74% Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Freight Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $46.55 million 0.83 -$33.78 million N/A N/A Freight Technologies $25.89 million 0.07 -$8.19 million N/A N/A

Freight Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Summary

Freight Technologies beats Cerberus Cyber Sentinel on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and operation of a cloud-based logistics management platform. Its products include a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market, a Transport Management Solution for customers to manage their own fleet, and freight brokerage support and customer service. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

