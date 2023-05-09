Reviewing Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) & PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX)

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

PainReform has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PainReform alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PainReform and Checkpoint Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PainReform 0 0 0 0 N/A Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 565.47%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than PainReform.

This table compares PainReform and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PainReform N/A N/A -$8.79 million ($0.82) -0.80 Checkpoint Therapeutics $190,000.00 189.48 -$62.62 million ($8.70) -0.32

PainReform has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Checkpoint Therapeutics. PainReform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkpoint Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of PainReform shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of PainReform shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PainReform and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PainReform N/A -62.40% -57.75% Checkpoint Therapeutics -32,616.67% -3,651.55% -227.93%

Summary

PainReform beats Checkpoint Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PainReform

(Get Rating)

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia. The company is currently conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials of PRF-110 for the treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy surgery and hernia repair. PainReform Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.