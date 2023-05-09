Reviewing Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

TuSimple has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.78, meaning that its stock price is 278% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TuSimple and Sharing Economy International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $6.26 million 38.37 -$732.67 million ($2.02) -0.53 Sharing Economy International $320,000.00 1.82 -$4.15 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sharing Economy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TuSimple.

38.3% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of TuSimple shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -4,697.76% -36.09% -33.77% Sharing Economy International -1,310.41% N/A -115.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TuSimple and Sharing Economy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 4 5 2 0 1.82 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

TuSimple currently has a consensus target price of $15.19, indicating a potential upside of 1,319.39%. Given TuSimple’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Summary

TuSimple beats Sharing Economy International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Sharing Economy International

(Get Rating)

Sharing Economy International, Inc. engages in the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. Its business includes Sharing Blocks, ECrent, Buddigo, 3D Discovery, AnyWorkspace, JEBE Production, and Dyeing Machines. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

