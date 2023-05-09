Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 702.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 1.6 %

RVMD traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,123. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.45. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.

RVMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $12,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,453,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,968,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 550,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,453,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,968,948. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $26,789.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,350.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

