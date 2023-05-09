Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 702.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Revolution Medicines Stock Down 1.6 %
RVMD traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,123. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.45. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RVMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.
Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolution Medicines (RVMD)
- Palantir: Bottoming On Unprecedented Demand
- Duke Energy Held Up Against Market Volatility: Here’s Why
- Arista Networks: Cloud Computing Selloff Creates an Opportunity
- Is Alteryx Stock Presenting a Buying Opportunity?
- Is Tech Stocks’ Dominance A Warning Signal For The Broad Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.