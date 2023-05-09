Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.89

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$42.89 and last traded at C$42.68, with a volume of 7401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCH shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$403.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$376.90 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 21.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.4157624 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$119,100.00. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

