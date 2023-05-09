RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.19-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.76 EPS.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,759. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $75.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on RingCentral from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.48.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

