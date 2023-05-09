RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$537.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.92 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.19-$3.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.48.

RingCentral Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RNG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.50. 2,940,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,759. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $75.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The company had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

