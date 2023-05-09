Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Trading Up 1%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) shares were up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.43 and last traded at $75.43. Approximately 109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.68.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.17.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Ltd. engages in finding, mining and processing mineral resources. It operates through following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Minerals. The Iron ore segment engages in iron ore mining and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminium segment engages in bauxite mining; alumina refining; aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.