Robert Nathaniel Martin Sells 13,226 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $549,540.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MDC traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 761,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,370. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 3.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $42.67.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 665.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 86.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

