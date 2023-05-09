Robert W. Baird Cuts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $175.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $130.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.66. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,156,687.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,102,537.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,156,687.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,102,537.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $59,668.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,906.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 281,329 shares of company stock valued at $45,303,027 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

