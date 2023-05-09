Robert W. Baird Raises Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $62.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.07.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.97. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -171.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 634.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,771,000 after purchasing an additional 889,714 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at $19,656,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,416.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 390,433 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 61.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after purchasing an additional 313,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $12,514,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

