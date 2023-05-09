Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLXGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,337 shares in the company, valued at $26,961,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $38.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 33.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Roblox by 26.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the third quarter worth about $877,000. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 597,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after buying an additional 161,913 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBLX opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

