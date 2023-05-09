Rosenbaum Jay D. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.5% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.05. 19,265,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,728,609. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $292.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.