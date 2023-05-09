Rosenbaum Jay D. Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.2% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 70.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 18.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.56. 17,440,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,171,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

