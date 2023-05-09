Rosenbaum Jay D. Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,600,000 after buying an additional 61,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

ROP stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.33. 80,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $463.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

